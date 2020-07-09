Free treat for 45 jumbos in Kollam

Forest Minister K. Raju inaugurated the free ration distribution for elephants at Government Veterinary Hospital, Puthankulam, here on Thursday.
Forty-three elephants and two calves in the district will be given rice, wheat, ragi, chickpea, horse gram, turmeric and jaggery for 40 days as part the project jointly launched by the Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments.
The food will be distributed at the hospitals in Chathannur, Panaveli, Sakthikulangara, Ezhukone, Kottamkara, Paravur, Puthankulam, Chirakara, Kuzhimathikadu, Kottarakara, Panmana, Mayyanad and Kollam.
Fruits and sweets
The Minister fed jaggery and pineapple to two elephants, Ananthapadmanabhan and Manikandan, at the event.
G.S. Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function.
Poothakulam grama panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar, Animal Husbandry Department Director C. Madhu and Assistant Directors S. Shinekumar and B. Ajith Kumar were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath