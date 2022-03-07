Kerala

Free travel for women in metro trains

KOCHI

Women can travel unlimited in Kochi Metro trains free of cost, in connection with International Women’s Day on March 8.

A host of programmes, including free distribution of menstrual cups, have been arranged at different metro stations in connection with the day. They include a cyclathon, fashion show, music programmes and staging of art forms, says a press release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2022 9:49:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/free-travel-for-women-in-metro-trains/article65202364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY