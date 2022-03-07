Free travel for women in metro trains
KOCHI
Women can travel unlimited in Kochi Metro trains free of cost, in connection with International Women’s Day on March 8.
A host of programmes, including free distribution of menstrual cups, have been arranged at different metro stations in connection with the day. They include a cyclathon, fashion show, music programmes and staging of art forms, says a press release.
