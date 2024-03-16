Free training programme in Kollam  

March 16, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kottiyam Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute has invited applications for its 10-day fast food making course.

Those who are the age group of 18-45 can apply. Food and training will be free for selected candidates. Those belonging to the BPL category, along with Kudumbashree and MGNREGA workers, will be given priority.

Interested persons can submit their applications to the director, Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute, KIP campus, Kottiyam, Kollam, 691571. For more details, contact 0474-2537141.

