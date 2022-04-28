Kerala

Free training in software testing

KOZHIKODE

Prathidhwani Technical Forum will conduct a free training session on "Latest trend in software testing and introduction to API testing" from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Saturday. Interested candidates may register at https://tinyurl.com/2p92skwf or can take part in the live stream via facebook page of Prathidhwani, https://m.facebook.com/TechnoparkPrathidhwani/.


