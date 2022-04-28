Free training in software testing
KOZHIKODE
Prathidhwani Technical Forum will conduct a free training session on "Latest trend in software testing and introduction to API testing" from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Saturday. Interested candidates may register at https://tinyurl.com/2p92skwf or can take part in the live stream via facebook page of Prathidhwani, https://m.facebook.com/TechnoparkPrathidhwani/.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.