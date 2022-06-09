Free training in Koodiyattam
As part of the Diamond Jubilee Fellowship Scheme jointly implemented by the Departments of Culture and Local Self-Government, residents of Ithikkara block in Kollam will be provided free training in Koodiyattam. Applications can be submitted to the respective grama panchayat or block panchayat. The last date for accepting applications is June 20. For more information, call 7034717558, 9539259495
