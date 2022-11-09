The District Employment Exchange is conducting free training in paper bag and candle making for differently abled peopled as part of the Kaivalya project. Differently abled candidates who have registered their name can attend the training. For more details, call 0474 2747599, 9446271431, 9074019042.
Free training for differently abled
