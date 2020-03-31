Kerala

Free ration from today

Cards ending in ‘0’, ‘1’ can collect supplies today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the inclusive distribution of free rations for all would commence through ration shops on April 1.

In a bid to prevent huge queues, the government has asked only citizens with ration card numbers ending in ‘0’ and ‘1’ to turn up to collect their supplies on Wednesday.

The government has allotted morning time for beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme and priority households. The others can collect their supplies in the afternoon.

Schedule

The collection date for cardholders with numbers ending in ‘2’ and ‘3’ is on Thursday, ‘4’ and ‘5’ on Friday, ‘6’ and ‘7’ on Saturday and ‘8’ and ‘9’ on Sunday (April 5). Elected members of local bodies and volunteers can collect the free rations on behalf of senior citizens and aged persons who may be hard-pressed to come to ration shops. They can also extend the service to those in home quarantine.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 11:38:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/free-ration-from-today/article31222229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY