Free ration from today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the inclusive distribution of free rations for all would commence through ration shops on April 1.
In a bid to prevent huge queues, the government has asked only citizens with ration card numbers ending in ‘0’ and ‘1’ to turn up to collect their supplies on Wednesday.
The government has allotted morning time for beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme and priority households. The others can collect their supplies in the afternoon.
Schedule
The collection date for cardholders with numbers ending in ‘2’ and ‘3’ is on Thursday, ‘4’ and ‘5’ on Friday, ‘6’ and ‘7’ on Saturday and ‘8’ and ‘9’ on Sunday (April 5). Elected members of local bodies and volunteers can collect the free rations on behalf of senior citizens and aged persons who may be hard-pressed to come to ration shops. They can also extend the service to those in home quarantine.
