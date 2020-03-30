Free ration distribution from tomorrow

Distribution of free ration will commence in the State on April 1 through 14,250 retail outlets and will be completed by April 20, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman has said.

Mr. Thilothaman told reporters here on Monday that foodgrain for Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority household cardholders would be distributed till noon and others in the afternoon. Only five persons would be allowed at a time in a retail ration outlet and ward members and volunteers would help avoid crowding. Dealers could introduce token systems to avoid crowding, he said. The help of volunteers and ward members could be sought for door delivery of foodgrain for the elderly and bed-ridden. Distribution of additional entitlements would begin after April 20, he said.

Those without cards

Families that did not have cards could get foodgrain if an elder member of the family submitted an affidavit to the dealer concerned. The affidavit should comprise the Aadhaar number and phone number of the family members. The facility had been limited strictly to those who did not have cards. A fine amounting to three times the market price of the foodgrain would be levied from those submitting false affidavits.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation were preparing free kits to be distributed. Income tax payers, the high income group and those who had voluntarily come forward to relinquish it had been exempted from the scheme.

Sufficient stock

The State had sufficient stock to distribute foodgrain to all sections for three months, he said.