Free provision kits till April, jobs for 50,000

Oppn. slams it as propaganda

On Thursday, the Cabinet decided to extend the free distribution of provision kits to ration card holders irrespective of their income status till April next.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said an estimated 80 lakh families would benefit from the scheme. The COVID-19 crisis had cratered household economies.

However, the government had ensured no one starved. It had found resources to bolster the social security benefit net even as conventional revenue streams dried up.

He had earlier announced that the government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to citizens. The government also said it would generate 50,000 jobs in the coming months and reduce the State's power consumption by replacing conventional street lamps with LED lighting. Persons between the age of 50 and 65 could apply for jobs via employment exchanges.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had swept back to power in the local body polls on its social welfare schemes strength. The government, it appeared, wanted to maintain the "winning" momentum until the Assembly elections in May next.

The government appeared focussed on building infrastructure and improving the health and education sectors. The Chief Minister said the KSDP would supply life-saving medicines for organ transplant patients at one-fifth of the market price.

He promised free internet connectivity via the K-FON project to BPL families in February. He also announced a slew of projects, including Kochi water metro and rural roads, to enhance mobility.

He said more Kudumbashree budget hotels would offer affordable dining to citizens. The government announced 49 state-of-the-art family health centres, more outpatient blocks and dialysis units, and operation theatres in taluk hospitals.

The government also placed a premium on modernising schools and colleges.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Mr. Vijayan had set out to pull the wool over the public's eyes with the same set of lies. The so-called 100-day programme of the government was a flop. It had achieved nothing. The government had claimed that it would employ 50,000 persons in the next 100 days without any rational basis.