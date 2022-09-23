Free power supply for life-saving equipment

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 23, 2022 20:55 IST

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will provide power supply free of cost for life-saving equipment, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

The scheme is applicable to domestic consumers. They can apply for free electricity for operating equipment including air beds, suction units, and oxygen concentrators. The application and affidavit in the prescribed format should be submitted to the Assistant Engineer of the electrical section concerned. They should be accompanied by a certificate issued by a government doctor stating that the equipment in question is essential for the patient.

The section office will calculate the monthly requirement of electricity for the equipment. The waiver will be for a six-month period and can be extended on the recommendation of the Assistant Engineer.

