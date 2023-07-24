Free Onam kits likely to be restricted to a few categories this year

July 24, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The distribution of free Onam food kits is likely to be a restricted affair this year, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has indicated.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Balagopal said coverage across all categories of ration card holders, as was the practice during the COVID-19 outbreak and the Onam season in the year that followed, should not be expected. A final decision on categories that will be eligible is yet to be announced, he said.

(Last year, roughly 87 lakh free Onam food kits were distributed, with an estimated spending of ₹425 crore.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balagopal said the government will provide assistance this week to the the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) for market intervention, and also to the ailing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Market intervention activities during Onam will be led by Supplyco and Consumerfed, he said.

The finer details of the proposed assistance are being finalised, said Mr. Balagopal, adding that the lasting solution to the corporation’s woes is to become stronger financially. The government can help the KSRTC only to a certain extent, he said. Earlier, the KSRTC did not require so much assistance. But financial issues, fuel price hike and adverse Central policies have contributed to its problems, said Mr. Balagopal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.