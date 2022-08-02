Free Onam kits from August 10

Food and Civil Supplies department ready for market intervention: Minister

Arrangements for distribution of free kits that includes 14 items such as cashew nut, cardamom, and ghee, from August 10 in connection with Onam are under way, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Maveli stores at Pongil in Neyyattinkara taluk and Karumom in Nemom constituency on Tuesday.

The Minister said the government would make strong market interventions to control prices this Onam.

The Food and Civil Supplies department had made arrangements to make Onam a festive occasion for all. Distribution of free kits for all ration card holders will be completed ahead of Onam. Steps would also be taken to distribute quality food grain in precise quantities.

Besides the free Onam kits, all ration card holders would get 5kg of raw rice, 5kg of boiled rice, and 1kg of sugar at subsidised rates.

The State, Mr. Anil said, had asked the Union government to provide ragi and chickpea instead of wheat whose allocation had been cut, and it had been assured that its demand would be considered. If it was met, ragi powder, and chick pea, would also be distributed through ration shops, the Minister said.