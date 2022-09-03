Free milk testing in Kollam till Sept.7
Dairy Development department will conduct free milk testing in the district till September 7 to ensure the quality of dairy products.
Public can test milk samples available in the public market or milk produced by farmers at the District Quality Control Lab during the period. The department is also offering an opportunity for the customers to clear their doubts about the quality of milk.
