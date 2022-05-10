Free medical camp
Sankar’s Hospital in Kollam will organise a free medical camp on May 12 as part of International Nurses Day celebrations. District Medical Officer Dr. Bindu Mohan will inaugurate the camp and deputy DMO Dr. R. Sandhya will speak on the occasion. Participants will get free registration, free consultation and free medicines at the camp. For more details and registration, contact 0474 2756500, 2756000.
