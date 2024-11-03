Free medical camp conducted at Kumily

A free multi-speciality medical camp was conducted jointly by Rotary Club of Global Cochin and Malankara Orthodox Church St Gregorious Charitable Trust at Chakkupallom near Kumily in Idukki on Sunday.

Around 1,500 people attended the camp and met doctors in cardiology, Diabetology, Physician, orthopaedics, Neurology, Cardiothoracic surgery, Opthalmology, Pediatrics, Urology, ENT, gynaecology, gastroenterology and general medicine. A team of 30 doctors led by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram provided treatment for the people. Bone marrow density test (BMD) and Foot mapping were also done for the patients. The pharmacy distributed free medicines for the patients.

Former Devikulam MLA, A.K. Mani inaugurated the medical camp. Metropolitan Zachariah Mar Severios of the Idukki Diocese of Malankara Orthodox Church presided over the function and Rotary Club of Global Cochin president Dr Sujith Jose introduced the project.