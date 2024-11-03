GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free medical camp conducted at Kumily

Published - November 03, 2024 07:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A free multi-speciality medical camp was conducted jointly by Rotary Club of Global Cochin and Malankara Orthodox Church St Gregorious Charitable Trust at Chakkupallom near Kumily in Idukki on Sunday.

Around 1,500 people attended the camp and met doctors in cardiology, Diabetology, Physician, orthopaedics, Neurology, Cardiothoracic surgery, Opthalmology, Pediatrics, Urology, ENT, gynaecology, gastroenterology and general medicine. A team of 30 doctors led by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram provided treatment for the people. Bone marrow density test (BMD) and Foot mapping were also done for the patients. The pharmacy distributed free medicines for the patients.

Former Devikulam MLA, A.K. Mani inaugurated the medical camp. Metropolitan Zachariah Mar Severios of the Idukki Diocese of Malankara Orthodox Church presided over the function and Rotary Club of Global Cochin president Dr Sujith Jose introduced the project.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.