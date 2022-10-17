Free learning assessment camp for children on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 21:25 IST

As a part of the Learning Disability Awareness Month observance, KIMSHEALTH Holistic Child Development Centre is organising a learning assessment camp for children on October 22 at KIMSHEALTH Medical Centre, Kuravankonam, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp will be beneficial to children facing difficulties in reading, writing, maths, lack of concentration, anxiety, exam preparation, communication and pronunciation problems. For registrations and appointments, contact 7558001311, 0471-4244711.

