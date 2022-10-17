Kerala

Free learning assessment camp for children on Saturday

As a part of the Learning Disability Awareness Month observance, KIMSHEALTH Holistic Child Development Centre is organising a learning assessment camp for children on October 22 at KIMSHEALTH Medical Centre, Kuravankonam, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp will be beneficial to children facing difficulties in reading, writing, maths, lack of concentration, anxiety, exam preparation, communication and pronunciation problems. For registrations and appointments, contact 7558001311, 0471-4244711.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 9:27:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/free-learning-assessment-camp-for-children-on-saturday/article66023134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY