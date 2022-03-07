Free entry for women

Offer as part of Women’s Day celebration

Kozhikode

The Tourism Department will facilitate the free entry of women to select tourism destinations in the district as part of observing the International Women’s Day on Tuesday. In Kozhikode district, free entry will be permitted at Sarovaram bio-park, Kappad beach, Vadakara sandbanks and Arippara waterfalls, a press release said.