Free entry for women in Ponmudi

The Forest department has decided to provide free entry to the first 100 women visitors to Ponmudi ecotourism centre on Wednesday as part of the International Women’s Day observance, according to an official release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
March 07, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The Forest department has decided to provide free entry to the first 100 women visitors to Ponmudi ecotourism centre on Wednesday as part of the International Women’s Day observance, according to an official release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription