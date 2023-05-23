ADVERTISEMENT

Free digital literacy training for residents of Vattiyurkavu

May 23, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The training programme will have sessions on accessing Internet, handling social media and making UPI, online bill and tax payments

The Hindu Bureau

The Vattiyurkavu Youth Brigade (VyBe) led by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, and Model Finishing School are jointly organising a free digital literacy training programme as part of initiatives to turn the Vattiyurkavu Assembly constituency fully digitally literate.

The training programme will have sessions on accessing Internet, handling social media and making UPI, online bill and tax payments.

Residents of the constituency can participate in the training programme. Thirty people will be trained in each batch. Those interested in taking part in the programme may contact 0471-3512100, 85470 05050 before May 31. The training sessions will begin from the first week of June.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US