Free digital literacy training for residents of Vattiyurkavu

The training programme will have sessions on accessing Internet, handling social media and making UPI, online bill and tax payments

May 23, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vattiyurkavu Youth Brigade (VyBe) led by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, and Model Finishing School are jointly organising a free digital literacy training programme as part of initiatives to turn the Vattiyurkavu Assembly constituency fully digitally literate.

The training programme will have sessions on accessing Internet, handling social media and making UPI, online bill and tax payments.

Residents of the constituency can participate in the training programme. Thirty people will be trained in each batch. Those interested in taking part in the programme may contact 0471-3512100, 85470 05050 before May 31. The training sessions will begin from the first week of June.

