Free dialysis scheme for poor patients

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 September 2020 17:26 IST

Health Minister to launch District panchayat’s scheme today

The district panchayat is set to launch a free dialysis scheme for patients from economically backward families. As of now, authorities have identified around 800 beneficiaries from across all panchayats in the district as part of the project titled Ashwas.

District panchayat president V.K.Madhu says the panchayat has signed memorandums of understanding with several hospitals.

“It is a project which is being executed completely using the district panchayat’s funds. All kidney patients in the district who are not either government employees or draw a pension of less than ₹3 lakhs per year can be included in the project. We have already arrived at an understanding with 21 hospitals, which include private and government hospitals. The panchayat will bear the entire fee of dialysis for those already under treatment and those about to begin. The list of beneficiaries has now been finalised,” said Mr.Madhu.

The project was announced in this year's budget of the panchayat.

Health Minister K.K.Shylaja will formally launch the project on Thursday in the presence of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Later this week, the new seven new dialysis units at the District Hospital in Peroorkada will also be inaugurated. The panchayat spent ₹1.15 crore for the purpose. The dialysis units have been set up in a rest house for bystanders attached to the hospital, which was earlier built using Shashi Tharoor’s MP fund.

The panchayat is also opening an indoor stadium cum sports hub in Peringamala. The hub, built at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, is built on the model of the Jimmy George indoor stadium in the city, with facilities for badminton, volleyball, kabbadi and other games.