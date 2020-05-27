Free dialysis for patients

The city Corporation has launched a project to provide free dialysis to patients who are unable to afford it. As part of the project, such patients can get dialysis treatment for free at government as well as private hospitals in the city.
Mayor K.Sreekumar said that the civic body will foot the expenses incurred for dialysis in private hospitals for patients from economically backward categories. He said that several patients have been facing difficulties in carrying out the treatment due to their economic situation. Among the private hospitals, S.K.Hospital, Indian Hospital, Nims Hospital, Al-Arif hospital, PRS Hospital, Cosmopolitan Hospital and GG Hospital have agreed to co-operate with the Corporation for the project, said the Mayor. The scheme is available for those from families having an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh. To claim the benefits, patients have to get copies of the doctor’s certificate, income certificate, Aadhar card and ration card attested by the ward councillor and submit it to the health officer through the respective health circle office.
