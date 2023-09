September 14, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

Applications are invited from persons above the age of 60 for getting free dentures under the Social Justice department’s Mandahasam scheme. The applicants should fall in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and application forms can be submitted through https://suneethi.sjd.kerala.gov.in website. The scheme is for full replacement and the service will be provided by government hospitals and Dental Medical Colleges. For details, visit www.sjd.kerala.gov.in or call 0474 2790971.

