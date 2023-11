November 11, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Kozhikode

Meladi block panchayat in Kozhikode will organise a 20-day free camp for repairing agricultural machines of farmers near the panchayat office on November 15. The camp will benefit farmers from Thurayoor, Keezhariyoor, Meppayoor and Thikkodi panchayats. Charges of spare parts alone will be collected from machine owners. The camp will also offer training to participants in healthy maintenance of agricultural machines. For details, contact: 9497009673.