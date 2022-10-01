Free art training

As part of the Diamond Jubilee Fellowship Scheme jointly implemented by the Departments of Culture and Local Self-Government, residents of Kollam Corporation will be provided free training in drawing, classical music, and mohiniyattam.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest on Saturday inaugurated the programme being conducted to promote the artistic and cultural heritage of Kerala. All residents regardless of age can participate and the training will be held on Saturdays and Sundays at Madannada NSS UPS, Thevalli Town UPS, and Anchalumoodu Government Higher Secondary School. The Mayor said that the Corporation would also organise the arangettam of students on completion of training.