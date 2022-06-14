Free art training in Kollam Corpn.
As part of the Diamond Jubilee Fellowship Scheme jointly implemented by the Departments of Culture and Local Self-Government, residents of the Kollam Corporation can apply for free training in Mohiniyattam, vocals and painting. The last date for accepting applications is June 30. Interested persons can contact the Corporation office. For more information, call 9633824589, 9495318920, 9946273197.
