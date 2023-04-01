ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud accused slapped by wife in court; couple detained by police

April 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kattakkada on Saturday when the wife of the prime accused in a financial fraud case slapped him during a trial after seeing him alongside a woman co-accused.

The unruly scenes occurred around 12 p.m. when the accused, a native of Kudappanakunnu, was brought to the court in connection with a cheating case. He was accompanied by his wife. On seeing her husband standing near a woman, who has also been arraigned in the same case, the prime accused’s wife created a ruckus and assaulted him.

Peeved by the disruption of court proceedings, the magistrate ordered the Kattakada police to take them into custody. The police awaited further orders from the court on proceeding against the couple, official sources said.

