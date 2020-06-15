Kerala

Fraternity Movement members hurt in lathicharge

They were taking out a protest march to DDE office

Several members of the Fraternity Movement were injured in a police lathicharge in front of the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) here on Monday.

Fraternity Movement leaders accused the police of charging at a march taken out by students to the DDE office in protest against the government’s failure to provide textbooks to school students two weeks after the start of the academic year. They said the police caned them mercilessly even before they reached the barricade in front of the office.

Among those injured and admitted to hospital are Fraternity Movement district committee members Akheel Nasim, Adil Javed and Naseeb Mankada. The police arrested 16 protesters, including Fraternity Movement State committee member Jamsheel Aboobacker, district general secretary Fayas Habeeb, and district secretariat member Ajmal Thottoli.

District Congress committee (DCC) president V.V. Prakash has lashed out at the State government for “beating up students”. “The government is using the police to oppress genuine protests by students in order to hide its failure,” said Mr. Prakash.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 11:41:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/fraternity-movement-members-hurt-in-lathicharge/article31836707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY