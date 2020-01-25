Franco moves discharge petition

In a new turn of events, Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is facing charges of raping a nun on Saturday, moved a petition at the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, seeking to discharge him as an accused in the case.

In the petition, the Bishop requested the court to discharge him from the case without even stepping into the hearing as the nun fabricated a story out of her personal grudge to him. He stated the prosecution witnesses were not trustworthy and there was no cogent evidence in the entire episode.

The petition was moved even as the court was scheduled to commence preliminary hearing on charges against him. Based on the petition, judge G. Gopakumar posted the case to February 4 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the victim’s aides alleged that the petition was part of delaying tactics by the accused to influence the witnesses.

The court had to postpone the hearing on the charges earlier this month after the accused had submitted an excuse petition for not appearing before it. While the Bishop’s counsel sought one month’s time to commence the hearing, the court rejected the plea and posted the hearing for Saturday.

Bishop Franco had appeared before the court on November 30 and had secured extension for his bail.