Artist Francis, sculptor Raghu win akademi fellowships

18 November 2021 20:21 IST

Artist K.A. Francis and sculptor G. Raghu have won the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi fellowships for 2020.

The fellowships, which carry a purse of ₹75,000, citation, and certificate, have been given to the artists for their contributions in the field of painting and sculpture.

K.A. Francis, former chairman of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and former president of the Kerala Chitrakala Parishat, had won many awards, including the Lalitha Kala Puraskaram (2015) and the newspaper layout design award by the Central Government.

Raghu, who makes his sculptures in terracotta and ceramic, had won the contemporary Indian art biennale awards instituted by the Bharat Bhavan in 1978 and 1988.