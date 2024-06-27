Framing allegation in ISRO spy case: CBI files charges against five

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against five individuals in a court here in connection with the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 Indian Space Research Organisation espionage case, sources said on Wednesday.

It is not immediately known who has been chargesheeted in the case registered in 2021 following the Supreme Court’s directives.

On April 15, 2021 the apex court had ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of erring police officers in the 1994 espionage case involving Mr. Narayanan be given to the CBI.

The Kerala Police had registered two cases in October 1994 after Maldivian national Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell to Pakistan.

Mr. Narayanan, the then director of the cryogenic project at the ISRO, was arrested along with the then ISRO Deputy Director D. Sasikumaran and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda.

The CBI probe had found the allegations to be false.

Terming the police action against the former ISRO scientist “psychopathological treatment”, the apex court had in September 2018 stated that his “liberty and dignity,” basic to his human rights, were jeopardised as he was taken into custody and, despite all the glory of the past, was eventually compelled to face “cynical abhorrence”.

