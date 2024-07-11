Frame rules for laws in a timely manner: Kerala Speaker A. N. Shamseer

Speaker A.N. Shamseer on July 11 sought a government-level mechanism to make sure that rules are framed on time for laws passed by the State Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Shamseer noted that despite past rulings on the matter, government departments were delaying the framing of rules citing various reasons.

The Speaker’s ruling on the matter came after N. Shamsudeen of the IUML raised a point of order saying that the government was yet to issue the first statutes related to the Sree Narayana Guru Open University Act passed by the 14th Kerala Assembly in 2021.

Mr. Shamseer noted that sub section 2 of Section 238 of the the Rules of Procedure of the Kerala Assembly requires that the draft rules be framed and forwarded to the Subject Committee concerned “with utmost expedition and in any case not later than ninety days from the date of publication of said Act in the Gazette.”

“However, the government departments are not only not heeding these conditions and rulings made by the Chair, there is also a tendency on their part to delay the framing of rules citing one reason or the other,” the Speaker said.

Endless delays in this matter will adversely impact the people’s faith in the system, he noted.

Assembly adjourns sine die

The Assembly also passed the Kerala Appropriation Bills nos. 3 to 7 on July 11, the final day of the 11th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly.

The Assembly adjourned sine die. The 11th session, which began on June 10 to pass the 2024-25 Budget in full, lasted 19 days.

