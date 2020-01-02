Frame law on expats’ welfare, Centre told

Blaming the Union government for not initiating steps for the welfare of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) working in various countries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said Kerala will exert pressure for a legislation to ensure the welfare of expatriates.

“There is no national policy or legislation regarding the welfare of NRI’s in spite of the challenges and exploitation that expatriates face abroad. The Centre is interested only in their remittances and is leaving their welfare to the States,’’ the Chief Minister said while presenting the approach paper at the second Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) here on Thursday.

There was no proper mechanism for providing information to those going abroad for employment and to intervene in case of exigencies. The Centre’s insensitiveness towards the problems faced by expatriates was quite unfortunate, he said. Even the Centre was not releasing the official figures of expats available with the Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

It was unfortunate that the Centre did not even equip Indian embassies to efficiently interfere and end exploitation. The State government was trying to extend help through the Pravasi Legal Cell.

Pointing out that the country was yet to have a national policy to ensure rehabilitation of returnees, Mr. Vijayan said the State had taken steps in this regard by strengthening the activities of NoRKA and Pravasi Welfare Board. A consortium jointly with expatriates, and the State and Central governments should be formed. The LKS should appeal to the Centre for legislation to ensure the welfare of NRIs.

The LKS should also initiate steps to uphold our language and culture. Short-term courses for expats in cultural institutions such as Kalamandalam could be mooted, the Chief Minister said.

Pointing out that migration of Keralites had come down from 7 lakh to 5.25 lakh in three years, Mr. Vijayan said the State was trying to ensure safety of migrants and was in constant touch with the respective State governments.

Listing out the steps taken to make the State investor-friendly, the Chief Minister said expats had invested recently in major infra projects. “The government expects not only financial investments, but also investment in skill and knowledge,” he said.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, who presided over the function, said LKS was an exemplary model for strengthening democratic process. There should be a collective platform to uphold our culture, language and tradition. NoRKs from 47 countries and 21 Indian States are attending the meet.