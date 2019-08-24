Fragmented control at Parambikulam reserve

Lack of a unified administrative regime, relocation of tribal settlements from the buffer of the reserve, and notifying large extent of the core area as wildlife sanctuary are some of the management issues faced by the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

The management effectiveness evaluation report points out that a large chunk of the core area of the reserve, spread over 147.76 sq km, does not have protected status. It is just a reserved forest. The area needs to be declared a wildlife sanctuary immediately.

The core and buffer of the reserve are under the administrative control of three territorial divisions. The entire core and buffer areas shall be brought under the administrative control of the tiger reserve , it says.

There are six tribal hamlets/settlements in the buffer area of the reserve. Steps for relocating them and to address their livelihood issues shall be undertaken. On the human-animal conflicts in the buffer area and at the fringe villages, the report suggested steps for mitigation measures. The compensation shall also be paid in a timely manner, it recommends.

B.N. Anjan Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Palakkad, says the department will initiate steps for bringing the core and buffer under the administrative control of the reserve authorities.

There is a proposal to bring both the core and buffer areas under the unified control of the Field Director of the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

A report to this effect is pending with the government and the MEE report will give an impetus to the campaign, he said.

The distribution of the buffer area in the territorial divisions of Chalakudy and Vazhachal and its fragmented administrative control has been flagged by the National Tiger Conservation Authority earlier. The issue is also pending decision with the government, he says.