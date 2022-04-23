Fracturing of pedestrian’s legs: panel registers case

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case after a housewife suffered fracture to both her legs after she was entrapped in an open pipe-drain on Abraham Madamakkal Road, that was recently upgraded by CSML as a smart road.

The busy road links High Court Junction with the Goshree islands. The Commission’s Chairman Antony Dominic directed Kochi Corporation Secretary and the District Police Chief to probe the incident and to submit a report by May 23.

The legs of Ponnarimanglam native Prameela got entrapped in the unscientifically built, open, upward facing pipe-drain. She ran a tailoring shop on Convent Road. The CSML has been facing flak for drains and other structures built in other parts of the city as well.

Encroachers blamed

Sources in the agency said they had built a wide footpath in the area, much of which was encroached upon. The (vertical) hole (pipe drain) having 16-cm diameter was provided on the road’s kerb for rain water to drain off. With pedestrians being unable to use the encroached-upon footpath, they end up walking through the road, they said.