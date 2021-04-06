Fracas over meat: police to probe complaint

Man not allowed to distribute meat to Christians in Meenangadi during Easter

An investigation has been launched into a complaint by a man that he was not allowed to distribute meat among Christians in Meenangadi area, allegedly by an unidentified group of people on the eve of Easter, police sources said on Tuesday.

A complaint in this regard was received at the Meenangadi police station on Monday night but no FIR has been registered so far, they said.

The police said its Special Branch wing conducted an initial inquiry and it was found that some people tried to restrain the man from selling the meat in the area alleging that he was ‘selling non-halal meat.’

The complainant, Shaji told reporters the unidentified group blocked his vehicle at an area near Meenangadi town and tried to destroy the meat, alleging that he was not distributing beef.

Shaji, who is a district coordinator of a farmer producer company, also alleged that the group of men tried to force feed him the raw meat. He claimed he managed to escape from the spot in his vehicle.

The police officer, however, said the allegations of the bid to force feed him raw meat could not be confirmed.

The plan was to distribute fresh meat among Christians who are members of the farmer producer company called ‘Kisan Mitra’ for Easter celebrations.

The incident allegedly occurred when Shaji had gone to the area with 150 kg of fresh meat (beef and pork) in a three-wheeler, some members claimed.

When contacted, Manoj Cherian Kanjirathinkal, an office-bearer of Kisan Mitra, who organised the meat distribution, said the incident occurred on Saturday evening at Meenangadi Ambalappadi junction.

He said Shaji was not willing to lodge the complaint and he went to the police only after they convinced him about the need to seek legal action.

Kanjirathinkal, who went along with Shaji to lodge the complaint, alleged police tried to harass the complainant, treating his complaint as fake information.

“We don’t have any evidence with us to say that such and such people were involved in this act,” he said.

Kanjirathinkal said the decision to distribute meat for Easter was taken much earlier on the basis of demand from the people and the organisation had taken orders from the people for the distribution.

He alleged he had received a phone call last Wednesday threatening him that he would face ‘consequences’ if he goes ahead with the decision to distribute ‘non-halal meat.’