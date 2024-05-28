Fracas at KSU camp rekindles dormant dissensions in KPCC leadership

The late-night revelry that escalated into a violent altercation at a Kerala Students Union (KSU) study camp in Thiruvananthapuram recently has seemingly exacerbated “simmering dissensions” in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership.

The incident reportedly left a section of the Congress leadership feeling that the KSU State leadership had perhaps inadvertently precipitated the situation by brazenly taking sides in the Congress’ behind-the-scenes “power struggle” by “not inviting” KPCC president K. Sudhakaran to the leadership camp. They deemed it an insult to the veteran leader and have moved the party’s high command.

Wobbly mobile phone captures of the brawl had left the KSU red-faced and scampering for political cover.

Four found guilty

A piqued KPCC constituted an enquiry commission to identify those responsible for the politically embarrassing turn of events. The commission prima facie found four leaders guilty of surreptitiously capturing the fracas on mobile phones and leaking the discomfiting footage to the mainstream media, wilfully providing sensational grist for rivals to lampoon the KSU on social and mainstream media.

Those suspended included KSU State general secretary and “Sudhakaran loyalist” Ananthakrishnan. He told television news channels that the commission’s findings were one-sided. He said a section of KSU activists at the camp felt that the State leadership had sidelined Mr. Sudhakaran. The KPCC president’s “exclusion” from the event provoked a heated debate on KSU WhatsApp groups that later devolved into violence at the camp. Mr. Ananthakrishnan blamed alleged one-upmanship in the KSU leadership for the disruption.

Posters appear

Worryingly for the Congress, group politics in the KPCC appeared to have torn KSU’s “facade” of unity. For one, scores of posters condemning the student organisation’s State leadership appeared on walls in the capital.

In a seemingly stark contrast to a reportedly indignant Mr. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, who inaugurated the camp, made light of the matter. He seemed to question the move to make a mountain of a molehill by instituting a party commission to probe the happening. Mr. Satheesan also appeared to support the beleaguered KSU leadership.

“We have to make allowances for the missteps of youngsters. We have to take into consideration their age and relative inexperience. The National Student Union has sought a report from the KSU, ” he said, adding that the KSU leadership was well equipped to learn from mistakes and make course correction.