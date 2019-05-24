FP services every 10 minutes

After successfully streamlining the 420 super-fast (SF) services in its fleet, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is extending the initiative to the 1,325 fast passenger (FP) services from Sunday.

Commuters in the Thiruvananthapuram- Kollam, Kollam- Alappuzha, Alappuzha- Ernakulam and Ernakulam- Thrissur sectors along National Highway 66 can look forward to a fast passenger bus every 10 minutes.

On MC Road, the services will be operated every 10 minutes on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kottarakara, Kottarakara- Kottayam, Kottayam- Muvattupuzha, and Muvattupuzha- Thrissur sectors. During the peak hours from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., the frequency of such services will be brought down to five minutes.

In addition, the KSRTC will operate a fast passenger service every 30 minutes from Thiruvananthapuram to Kayamkulam and back and between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam. However, inter-State FP services will be operated as per the existing timings.

The move follows the successful streamlining of the super-fast services earlier this month to avoid bunching of services by fixing time gap between schedules and increase revenue from the fleet.

“We are assuring services to commuters at fixed intervals and this will come in handy for students and those commuting to workplaces,” KSRTC Executive Director, Operations, P.M. Sheraf Mohammed told The Hindu.

For the KSRTC, the initiative has helped in avoiding unhealthy competition. Streamlining of ordinary bus services will be taken up by the operations wing in the coming days.