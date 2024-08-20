GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fox with rabies bites 14 people in Kannur

Published - August 20, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen people, including those on a morning ride, were reportedly bitten by a rabies-affected fox at Kunhimangalam on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

The victims are Kamalakshi, 56, Krishnan, 72, Chandran, 63, Damodaran, 72, Karunakaran, 72, Deepa, 45, Sreeja, 46, Sajeevan, 47, Kunhambu, 85, Sushma, 45, Uma, 46, Prajith, 35, Rajan, 56, and Kamalakshi, 70. All sustained bite injuries on their hands and feet.

Prajith, who was bitten while delivering newspapers, was among the first to receive treatment. The injured were initially treated at the Payyannur taluk hospital but were later shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital owing to lack of intravenous injections at the local facility. None of the victims are reported to be in serious condition.

The fox, which caused widespread panic, was later found dead after a search operation by Taliparamba range Forest officials and locals.

