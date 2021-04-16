Fousiya set to renew legal battle

ISRO espionage case has rekindled hopes of justice

The Supreme Court order asking the CBI to look into the D.K. Jain report on Kerala police framing space scientists in the ISRO espionage case has rekindled hopes of justice for Fousiya Hasan, the Maldivian woman, who was imprisoned for three years in the case in Kerala.

“Though I had engaged a lawyer in India to file the case, it had to be put off following the pandemic,” Ms. Hasan told The Hindu from Sri Lanka.

After learning about the Supreme Court order, Ms. Hasan said she would discuss the developments with her lawyer in India. She had earlier announced her decision to seek compensation from India for her illegal custody and the torture she suffered at the hands of Kerala police.

The Kerala police had picked her along with Mariam Rasheeda, another Maldivian, on charges of espionage three decades ago.

“I don’t know the names of the police officers who assaulted me. I don’t remember those details now. They kicked and slapped me on my face and back. They pricked my fingers and toes. They wanted me to confess that I paid ISRO scientists Nambi Narayanan and Sasikumar money and smuggled out the secrets,” she said.

“Besides assaulting me,” she said, “the police destroyed my life and also that of my daughter. Her studies was disrupted. She was shocked by the police action,” she said.

The 79-year-old woman does not know when justice would be delivered.

“I don’t have much hope left now. It has been a long wait for nearly 30 years without any compensation. I am in another country and the case will take time to complete. It may take months and months in the courts. I know the court procedures,” said Ms. Hasan about the legal hurdles that she had to clear before claiming the compensation.

“My legs have gone weak. I can’t walk properly and I am unable to stand for long. I was made to stand in courts for hours together. Sometimes, I had to stand for six hours,” she said.