Fourth vessel carrying cranes from China to Vizhinjam docks at seaport

Vessel Zhen Hua 15 berths at the port with India‘s two biggest megamax ship-to-shore cranes and three-yard cranes, completing the transportation of first lot of 15 cranes ordered by port operator

December 30, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Project vessel Zhen Hua 15 carrying cranes to the Vizhinjam international seaport being docked at the port in Thiruvananthapuram on December 30, 2023.

Project vessel Zhen Hua 15 carrying cranes to the Vizhinjam international seaport being docked at the port in Thiruvananthapuram on December 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The fourth project vessel carrying a container handling cranes to the under-construction Vizhinjam international seaport from China successfully docked at the port in Thiruvananthapuram on December 30 (Saturday).

The vessel, Zhen Hua 15, berthed at the port with India‘s two biggest megamax ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and three-yard cranes, completing the transportation of the first lot of 15 cranes ordered by the port operator.

Another 17 cranes will be brought to the port from China in the ensuing months.

Zhen Hua 15 was also the first project vessel carrying cranes for the port and initially docked at the port on October 15, 2023.

After unloading the cranes, the vessel will go back to China next week to bring the remaining cranes. Once phase-I construction is completed, the port will be equipped to handle 10 lakh TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit)of cargo capacity.

The first phase of the commissioning of the port is slated to be held in May 2024, while the trial operations for phase I is expected to commence by April.

