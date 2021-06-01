Fourth oxygen express to reach Kerala

PALAKKAD

01 June 2021 13:26 IST

One more train bringing oxygen to Kerala from Odisha is scheduled to reach Vallarpadam Container Terminal, Kochi, at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The oxygen express train started from Rourkela, Odisha, on Monday.

Its crew will change at Palakkad Junction. It will be the fourth oxygen express reaching Kerala. The train carries 133.52 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in seven containers.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, three oxygen express trains delivered 380.2 metric tonnes of oxygen to the State. When the first train brought 117.9 metric tonne LMO on May 16, the second train brought 128.67 metric tonne LMO on May 22, and the third 133.64 metric tonne LMO on May 27. All the rakes were offloaded at Vallarpadam.