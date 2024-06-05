Fourth Loka Kerala Sabha to be held from June 13 to 15

Delegates from 103 countries and 25 Indian States are expected to participate in the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, to be held here from June 13 to June 15, the government said on Wednesday. Around 200 special invitees also are expected this time.

The selection of delegates from the 760 applications received so far is progressing, according to the government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Loka Keralam online portal — a recommendation of the 3rd Lok Kerala Sabha — and release the Kerala Migration Survey report on June 13.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will preside. A seminar on the migration survey is also planned on the day.

A public meeting at the Nishagandhi auditorium on the evening of June 13 will mark the official start of the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha. The sessions will be held at the Kerala Legislative Assembly building.

At the fourth edition, presentations are planned on the draft Emigration bill 2021, foreign recruitment programmes, sustainable rehabilitation initiatives, safety and weak links in emigration, emerging job opportunities and skilling, changing immigration and employment laws in various countries and NRKs and the transition to knowledge economy.

First convened in 2018, the Loka Kerala Sabha is described by the Kerala government as “a common platform for Keralites living across the globe.” The third edition was held in June 2022.

