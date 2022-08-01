Fourth KTU B.Tech batch records 50.47% pass

A slight fall from previous batch’s performance of 51.86

The fourth B.Tech batch (2018-22) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has recorded a pass percentage of 50.47, marking a slight fall from its previous batch’s performance of 51.86.

As many as 13,025 out of 25,808 students who appeared for the final examination have cleared the course. The success rates were 36.5% and 46.5% in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

While the batch had initially received 28,328 students in 24 engineering disciplines in 2018, 2,477 students failed to reach the eighth (final) semester owing to various reasons.

According to Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, the results were declared in record time ahead of the other technical universities in the country. While the provisional certificates and consolidated grade cards are available in digital format on student portals, the students will receive their degree certificates in the DigiLocker platform.

The highest pass percentage among streams was recorded in Computer Science and Engineering (50.39) followed by Electronics and Communications Engineering (49.09). A total of 242 out of 984 students (24.59%) from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories cleared the examinations. As many as 1,321 students were eligible for B.Tech Honors degree.

Top rankers

Cathryn Sebastian and R.S. Abhinav, both Civil Engineering students of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET), bagged the first and second positions across the batch with cumulative grade points averages (CGPAs) of 9.98 and 9.97 respectively.

CET secured the highest pass percentage of 82.42. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakkara, and Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, followed with 80 and 79.64 respectively. CET also led the way in terms of Academic Performance Index with a score of 7.16.

Two colleges had none of the students clearing the course. As many as six engineering colleges recorded pass percentages below 20.

Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Ayoob, Syndicate members C. Sathish, B.S. Jamuna, and Controller of Examinations S. Ananda Reshmi, also participated in the press conference.