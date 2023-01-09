Fourth accused in financial fraud surrenders before court

January 09, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KANNUR

With the police intensifying probe into the alleged financial scam by Kannur Urban Nidhi Limited, the assistant general manager of the company surrendered before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday.

C.V Jeena has been remanded in judicial custody till January 23. She is the fourth accused in the case.

Ms. Jeena told reporters that money was swindled by the directors of the company, and that she was innocent. “I am just an employee of the company, and I am unaware of the fraud,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the prime accused and directors of the company K.M. Gafur, 46, of Thrissur and Shaukat Ali, 43 of Malapuram into of custody.

District Police Chief Ajith Kumar said both the accused had a number of cheating cases registered against them. Around 230 complaints have been registered at different police station against the company in Kannur.

He added that the investigation team was on the lookout for the third accused, Antony, in the case.

The police said that given the magnitude of the scam, the case might be transferred to the Crime branch or to the Economic Offence Wing.

The company allegedly cheated people promising to pay high-interest rates (12%) for the money deposited with it. The company initially paid interest to the depositors but soon stopped paying it and even refused to return the deposit.