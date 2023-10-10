ADVERTISEMENT

Four youths held with MDMA

October 10, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad arrested four persons with alleged possession of 125.397 g of MDMA in separate cases during a district-wide drive that commenced Monday evening and extended till the wee hours of Tuesday.

In the first case, the team led by excise circle inspector B.L. Shibu apprehended Sreejith Vettikkonam, 31, and Rahul, 29, of Pangode allegedly with 109.5 g of MDMA from an ice-cream parlour in Sasthamangalam. Notably, Sreejith’s brother was arrested a month ago with possession of a similar synthetic drug and is currently remanded in jail.

Another youth, Vishnu, 29, was caught from near Pravachambalam with 15.43 g of MDMA, while Muhammed Adil, 28, was nabbed in Peringamala with 0.467 g of MDMA. Those caught are suspected to have smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru.

