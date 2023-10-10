HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four youths held with MDMA

October 10, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad arrested four persons with alleged possession of 125.397 g of MDMA in separate cases during a district-wide drive that commenced Monday evening and extended till the wee hours of Tuesday.

In the first case, the team led by excise circle inspector B.L. Shibu apprehended Sreejith Vettikkonam, 31, and Rahul, 29, of Pangode allegedly with 109.5 g of MDMA from an ice-cream parlour in Sasthamangalam. Notably, Sreejith’s brother was arrested a month ago with possession of a similar synthetic drug and is currently remanded in jail.

Another youth, Vishnu, 29, was caught from near Pravachambalam with 15.43 g of MDMA, while Muhammed Adil, 28, was nabbed in Peringamala with 0.467 g of MDMA. Those caught are suspected to have smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.