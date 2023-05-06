ADVERTISEMENT

Four youths held for vandalism and possessing ganja

May 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sreekaryam police have arrested four youths for allegedly vandalising a car and possessing narcotic substances on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Goutham, 24, of Kattayikonam; Pranav, 23, of Powdikonam; Amal, 21, of Kudavattoor; and Sooraj, 24, of Kallampally.

Goutham was initially held after the gang purportedly created a ruckus near the Manannthala junction on Friday midnight. After inconveniencing local residents by smashing beer bottles on the road in an inebriated State, they vandalised the car of Akhil, who raised objections towards their behaviour. The others were subsequently nabbed on the basis of information provided by Goutham. The miscreants were allegedly found to be in possession of ganja when they were caught, the police said.

