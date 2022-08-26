Four youths arrested under POCSO

Accused to sexually abusing minor girls

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 26, 2022 20:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kadinamkulam police on Friday arrested four youths on charges of sexually abusing minor girls lodged at a residential educational facility. The accused are Merson, 23; Renjith, 26; Arun, 21; and Dany, 20; hailing from Valiyathura and vicinity. They have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police nabbed them during a routine early morning patrol, when the motorcycle of one of them was found under suspicious circumstances. When questioned, the youths claimed that they had gone to meet the girls lodged at the facility. The police later arrested the youths as the girls were found to be minors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app