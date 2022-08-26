Four youths arrested under POCSO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kadinamkulam police on Friday arrested four youths on charges of sexually abusing minor girls lodged at a residential educational facility. The accused are Merson, 23; Renjith, 26; Arun, 21; and Dany, 20; hailing from Valiyathura and vicinity. They have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded.

The police nabbed them during a routine early morning patrol, when the motorcycle of one of them was found under suspicious circumstances. When questioned, the youths claimed that they had gone to meet the girls lodged at the facility. The police later arrested the youths as the girls were found to be minors.